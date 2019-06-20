Report: Zion, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett Locked in as Top 3 Picks in 2019 NBA Draft

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

If you're interested in following the first few picks of the 2019 NBA draft live as they're happening, you should stop reading right now.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the first three selections of the draft appear to be set in stone. Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett will be going to the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, respectively.

Charania's report isn't surprising with regard to Williamson and Morant.

Williamson is widely considered the best player available, and he has essentially been considered a member of the Pelicans as soon as they won the draft lottery. Likewise, Morant quickly emerged as the Grizzlies' top target. ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony reported in May that Memphis "told interested parties in Chicago" it was going with the Murray State star.

There was a little more intrigue with the Knicks at No. 3.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they had Coby White in for a private workout Thursday ahead of the draft. The New York Post's Marc Berman reported Wednesday that New York also brought Darius Garland in for a workout and that some inside the team were higher on him than Barrett.

Barrett put all of his eggs in one basket, telling reporters June 10 he only planned to meet with the Knicks in hopes of landing in the Big Apple. It would appear the Duke star's dreams will soon come true.

Charania noted it's unclear what the Pelicans' plans are for the fourth pick, which they will acquire from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade, per Wojnarowski.

Based on the haul that Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin got for Davis, New Orleans fans should trust whatever the front office does Thursday.