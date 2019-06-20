Knicks Trade Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Being Shopped for 2nd-Round Pick in Draft

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have made guard Frank Ntilikina available for trade ahead of Thursday's 2019 NBA draft and are seeking a second-round pick in return, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

That corroborated a report by the New York Post's Marc Berman, who wrote Tuesday "the Knicks are extremely open to trading him for another draft pick—either a late first-rounder or second-rounder."

A second-rounder would represent a significant drop-off in value for the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft. He was taken ahead of the likes of Donovan Mitchell (13th) and Kyle Kuzma (27th).

The 6'6" guard has gotten off to an underwhelming start, though.

Ntilikina has averaged just 5.9 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 35.4 percent through his first two NBA seasons. A groin injury limited him to 43 games in 2018-19, as he made just two appearances after Jan. 27.

There is plenty of time for the 20-year-old Ntilikina to develop—but it appears as though his days in the Big Apple are numbered.

A friend of Ntilikina's, 2019 draft prospect Sekou Doumbouya, recently declined to say whether the guard wants to remain in New York.

"I don't know," Doumbouya told The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov of Ntilikina's desire to stay with the Knicks. "We going to see after the draft and trade."

Ntilikina is scheduled to make $4.9 million next season, and his contract includes a $6.2 million club option for 2020-21.