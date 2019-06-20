Zion Williamson's Duke Game-Worn Nike Shoes to Be Auctioned off

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A pair of Zion Williamson game-worn sneakers from his time with the Duke Blue Devils will be put up for auction on July 8.

According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, the shoes that will be up for grabs were worn by the former Duke phenom during a game against the San Diego State Aztecs on November 19, 2018:

Williamson recorded 13 points, six rebounds and five steals in 18 minutes in a 90-64 victory.

The sneakers can be viewed as a collector's item, given he played in only 33 games for Duke. And this pair in particular came near the beginning of his National Player of the Year campaign, as it was just his fourth career game.

According to TMZ Sports, the auction could reach $25,000.

"Even though these are not those historic sneakers, the fact that he played in just 33 college basketball games and these are his first sneakers to be offed at auction make them a truly special item," Goldin Auctions' Ken Goldin told TMZ Sports.

Williamson is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday.