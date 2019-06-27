How to Watch AEW Fyter Fest and 3 Burning Questions to Be Answered

AEW

AEW is back Saturday with Fyter Fest live from Daytona Beach, Florida. It’s the promotion’s first event since the well-received Double or Nothing last month in Las Vegas. The strength of that show has the wrestling world buzzing about what AEW might do next.

Here is how to watch Fyter Fest and three things we're going to be paying special attention to.

Where and How to Watch

Fyter Fest is at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on Saturday. It will stream for free on B/R Live at 8:30 p.m. ET, with a two-match pre-show at 7:30 p.m. The pre-show will be available on B/R Live and the B/R Live Twitter and Facebook pages.

Main Show: Fyter Fest

Cody vs. Darby Allin

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid (six-man tag match)

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF (four-way match)

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose (three-way match)

Pre-Show: The Buy-In

Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey (hardcore match)

Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party (opportunity for 1st-round bye in AEW world tag team championship tournament)

3 Questions to be Answered

1. Who wins the four-way match?

AEW

One of the bouts on the card is a matchup of four wrestlers who all received time in the spotlight during Double or Nothing. There are a lot of directions AEW can go with this one between Adam Page, the Casino Battle Royale winner and No. 1 contender for the inaugural AEW World Championship, hardcore legend Jimmy Havoc, rising star Jungle Boy and top-tier heel MJF.

Continuing to build Page as one of the top stars of the company or adding to the red-hot heat MJF garnered during DoN are two possible outcomes. But we might see Havoc or Jungle Boy go over if AEW would like to build the portfolio of another roster member early in their existence.

2. Is this Darby Allin's time to shine?

It came as a bit of a surprise when AEW announced Cody's opponent at Fyter Fest would be Darby Allin, a relatively unknown talent who began wrestling four years ago and honed his craft on the independent circuit.

Allin loves to put his body on the line and, in the words of Vice, has a "predilection for self-destruction." Expect him to showcase that in the most high-profile match of his short career.

If this promo is anything to go on, we might be witnessing a star in the making.

3. How crazy does the Jon Moxley-Joey Janela match get?

Jon Moxley's in-ring debut is certainly one highlight of Fyter Fest for viewers excited to see the former WWE star once again. With his newfound creative freedom and Moxley's knack for being more hardcore than what we came to see from the "Dean Ambrose" character, fans are eager to find out how far he's willing to take the revived gimmick.

Put him up against a wrestler like Joey Janela, who is known for deathmatches and also wants to break out as a high-profile AEW talent, and we could be in for a gripping — albeit bloody — showdown. If Moxley wants to differentiate his WWE and AEW career paths, a match like this allows him to showcase his ruthlessness.