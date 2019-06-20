Netherlands Top Women's World Cup 2019 Group E After Narrow Win over Canada

VI-Images/Getty Images

Lineth Beerensteyn came off the bench to score the winning goal for the Netherlands in their 2-1 success over Canada at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday, sending them into the last 16 of the competition as winners of Group E.

Canada were awarded a penalty early on at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in Reims, only for a VAR review to determine the foul came outside the penalty area. The Netherlands went closest to opening the scoring before the break, as Vivianne Miedema rattled the post after an excellent turn.

The goals eventually came in the second period, with Anouk Dekker heading the Dutch in front after 54 minutes. Canada's veteran forward Christine Sinclair was on hand to level the scores on the hour mark.

However, it was to be the Netherlands' day, as Beerensteyn made an instant impact from the bench, turning home the Dutch's second from close range with 15 minutes remaining.

