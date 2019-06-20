Shaw University Star Amir Hinton Could Be First D-II Player Drafted Since 2005

June 20, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Shaw University point guard Amir Hinton could become the first D-II baller to be drafted since 2005. He led his team's division with 29.4 PPG.

Watch the video above for more about Hinton's journey to get his name called on NBA draft night.

    

    Final NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tonight's draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    ⏰ Knicks work out Coby White 🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie 👀 First three picks revealed?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Scouts Predict Zion's NBA Future

    'Everything you could possibly want'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets May Stop Pursuing Kyrie Without KD Commitment

    NBA logo
    NBA

