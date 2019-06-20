James Rodriguez Says Napoli Is 'A Club Full of History' Amid Transfer Rumours

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

James Rodriguez has described Napoli as a "club full of history" amid speculation linking him with a move to the Serie A side.

The Colombia international has spent the previous two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid, although the German giants have decided against taking up an option that would make the move permanent.

Speculation has been rife about Rodriguez's future as a result, with Napoli said to be in the frame.

Speaking after helping his country to a 1-0 win over Qatar in the Copa America, the playmaker said he was fond of the Naples outfit, per Calciomercato.

"It is a club full of history, Diego Armando Maradona played there," he said. "I think I would be comfortable in this context, but as I said, at the moment, I think of Colombia."

Rodriguez showcased his class in the narrow win over Qatar, setting up Duvan Zapata in spectacular style for the winning goal in the 86th minute:

Per OptaJavier, the 27-year-old was exceptional on the night, helping the team to their second consecutive win in the competition:

While Rodriguez has always found a way to turn it on for Colombia, his form at club level has been inconsistent in recent years.

During his first season at Bayern, he was a regular in the team and offered a creative hub in the final third. However, he only started 13 top-flight games under manager Niko Kovac in the previous term, and as the campaign rumbled on, it appeared less and less likely Bayern would sign him outright.

Given the man who sanctioned the loan to Bayern in 2017, Zinedine Zidane, is back in charge at Real Madrid, the Colombian doesn't appear to have a future in the Spanish capital. Napoli appear to be the front-runners for his signature.

In Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti, Rodriguez would be working under a coach who got the best out of him at Real Madrid and then for a spell at Bayern, too:

Per Italian football journalist David Amoyal, Napoli appear intent on building a squad that's capable of competing with Juventus in Serie A:

When Rodriguez is performing well, he is one of the best No. 10s in world football. He is inventive on the ball, and he's able to fizz crosses into the box when drifting out wide or play delicate passes between the lines. He's also capable of getting on the scoresheet himself, with his shooting from distance especially dangerous.

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) reported that Rodriguez will move to the San Paolo on loan and Napoli will have an option to sign the midfielder permanently for €30 million (£26.7 million).