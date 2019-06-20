ESPN Has 'No Plans' to Feature LaVar Ball After Comment to Molly Qerim Rose

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: LaVar Ball attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

ESPN is distancing itself from LaVar Ball after his inappropriate comment to Molly Qerim Rose on Monday's episode of First Take.

According to Richard Deitsch of Sportsnet, an ESPN spokesperson said, "We have no plans moving forward," with regard to featuring Ball on any of its platforms:

While interviewing Ball on Monday's episode of First Take, Qerim Rose requested they "switch gears" to a different topic, which led to Ball responding, "You can switch gears with me anytime."

Per AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today, ESPN later condemned Ball's comment, saying, "LaVar Ball's comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate, and we made him aware of that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

