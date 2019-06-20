ESPN Has 'No Plans' to Feature LaVar Ball After Comment to Molly Qerim Rose

ESPN Has 'No Plans' to Feature LaVar Ball After Comment to Molly Qerim RoseJune 20, 2019
ESPN is distancing itself from LaVar Ball after his inappropriate comment to Molly Qerim Rose on Monday's episode of First Take.
According to Richard Deitsch of Sportsnet, an ESPN spokesperson said, "We have no plans moving forward," with regard to featuring Ball on any of its platforms:
Richard Deitsch @richarddeitsch
There will be no LaVar Ball on any ESPN platform heading forward — at least as of now. Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said,"We have no plans moving forward."
While interviewing Ball on Monday's episode of First Take, Qerim Rose requested they "switch gears" to a different topic, which led to Ball responding, "You can switch gears with me anytime."
Per AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today, ESPN later condemned Ball's comment, saying, "LaVar Ball's comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate, and we made him aware of that."
