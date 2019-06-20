Zion Williamson Hit 400-Foot HR, Threw a Football 70 Yards, Per HSBB Coach

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Zion Williamson's excellence on the basketball court is well-documented, but according to his high school basketball coach, he is a multi-sport star.

Lee Sartor, who coached Williamson at Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina, discussed Williamson's exploits in baseball and football in an interview with TMZ Sports:

For starters, Sartor said: "I also witnessed him hit a baseball over 400 feet. ... He was just messing around on the baseball field, and he said, 'Let me hit one.' And he hit the thing over the fence about 400 feet."

Sartor also discussed a video that made waves in 2017 and featured Williamson throwing a football a long way:

According to Sartor, Zion (6'7", 285 lbs) heaved the pigskin 70 yards.

Of course, Williamson is best known for throwing down emphatic dunks and winning the National College Player of the Year award at Duke.

In his one and only season with the Blue Devils, Zion averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting a ridiculous 68 percent from the field.

There's almost no chance he doesn't go No. 1 overall to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night in the 2019 NBA draft.