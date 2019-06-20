Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Shane McMahon, Backstage Morale and More

1 of 3

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Cageside Seats) reported growing frustration with Shane McMahon's "infuriating" push, especially considering the new Wild Card rule has limited television time for many Superstars across Raw and SmackDown Live.

Rusev lent credence to the report Tuesday, tweeting, "I'm not. It's normal. He is the bosses [sic] son" in response to a fan that asked how frustrating it is to see McMahon on television instead of him.

When another fan called him out for being a "WWE employee" going off on his own company, The Bulgarian Brute responded, "I'm not an employee...", an obvious shot at the company's labeling of its talent as "independent contractors."

Rusev has a history of saying things others may be thinking but would not be quite as courageous to express. His, and everyone else's, frustration is deserved. The impending demise of the brand extension at the hands of a Wild Card rule that has gotten out of hand does limit television time and opportunities.

Why the company, which has collected some of the most talented individuals on the planet, continues to see to it that the McMahon family dominates television time when there is no longer any evidence between it and an increase in television ratings is mind-boggling.

As long as it continues, the frustration and disenfranchisement with the most recognizable promotion on the planet will, too.