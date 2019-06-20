Fabio Paratici Discusses Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot Juventus Transfer Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici has said the club "loves" Manchester United star Paul Pogba and are "in the running" for Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot.

The Italian giants continue to be linked with both French midfielders. Per Football Italia, Paratici was asked about transfer rumours involving both during Thursday's press conference to introduce new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The director said Juventus aren't the only club interested in Rabiot, and he'll talk to Sarri first to determine which targets are right for the team:

"Pogba is a Manchester United player, he was with us for many years, he grew up here and we love him, but he is a Manchester United player.

"There are many clubs who want Rabiot. We are in the running, not just for him, but the other targets in our minds. We'll discuss it with Maurizio and try to find the right targets together for the team we want to see."

Sarri expressed confidence in Paratici's ability to find the right players for his team, per sports writer Adam Digby:

Pogba became a household name in Turin, winning four Serie A titles before returning to United in 2016.

The 26-year-old has not found the success he had hoped for at Old Trafford, however, and opened the door to an exit earlier this week:

After the World Cup-winner stated he wants a "new challenge," Juventus have emerged as one of the favourites for his signature.

Sky Italia (h/t Sky Sports) reported he would prefer a return to Italy over a switch to Real Madrid:

Rabiot's situation is less complicated, as the PSG man is a free agent and can sign with any club on a free transfer.

According to both Sky Italia and SportItalia's Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Football Italia), he has already agreed to a five-year deal with the Bianconeri. He would join Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey as the second high-profile midfielder to join the club on a free transfer this summer.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title Right Arrow Icon

Rabiot sat out the second half of the 2018-19 campaign as PSG refused to hand him minutes, bringing an end to a long-running contract saga between club and player. Bleacher Report's Tom Williams profiled the 24-year-old, who has a history of controversies for both club and country.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Mirror's Matt Maltby), Barcelona declined a chance to sign him in part due to his positional demands, as well as his mother's insistence on a higher signing bonus than had been initially agreed.