Spain vs. Poland: 2019 U21 EURO Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

BOLOGNA, ITALY - JUNE 16: (L-R) Dani Ceballos of Spain U21, Federico Chiesa of Italy U21 during the EURO U21 match between Italy v Spain at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Bologna) on June 16, 2019 in Bologna Italy (Photo by Danilo Di Giovanni/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain face a must-win game against Poland in Group A of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Italy on Saturday if they want to make the semi-finals.

A last-minute winner from Pablo Fornals against Belgium on Wednesday kept Spain in the hunt for a last-four spot. The 2-1 victory followed their opening 3-1 defeat to hosts Italy. 

But they are still third in their group, three points behind leaders Poland, who have won two from two against Belgium and Italy.

Given only the group winners and the best runner-up from the three pools advance to the last four, the margins are tight, and Saturday's clash at Bologna's Stadio Renato Dall'Ara is sure to be a tense occasion.

                    

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: UEFA TV Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S only)

Prediction: Spain 1-1 Poland

               

The 12-team format of the tournament means there are no makeweights in Italy. Each team will have gone into the tournament knowing a run of good performances could see them go deep.

However, in a stacked Group A with Belgium, Spain and Italy, Poland have been a surprise.

They came from behind to beat Belgium in a thrilling opener, and then put in a stellar defensive performance against Italy to come away with a 1-0 win thanks to Krystian Bielik's left-footed strike in the 40th minute.

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Poland were largely able to restrict Italy to shots from distance, and they picked up an invaluable three points to put themselves on the cusp of the semi-finals.

All they need to do against Spain is earn a point to guarantee finishing top of Group A.

As such, they will likely deploy a similar approach to that against Italy, setting up in a 4-5-1 system and looking to frustrate La Rojita.

Given Spain have to go for victory to have the best chance of making it out of the group, they could leave themselves open at the back and vulnerable to counter attacks.

Luis de la Fuente's side have attacking quality throughout their squad, but it took a superb goal from Fornals to get them all three points against Belgium late on:

They could well need their best performance of the tournament in order to beat Poland, and the likes of Dani Ceballos and Borja Mayoral will need to come to the fore.

But Poland have enough in their squad to frustrate the Spanish and get the point they need to top the group. 

Related

    USWNT Beats Sweden to Win Group F

    Next up: Round of 16 vs. Spain on Monday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    USWNT Beats Sweden to Win Group F

    Next up: Round of 16 vs. Spain on Monday

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlight: USWNT Gets Dream Start for 1-0 🎥

    Horan converts Rapinoe's corner inside three mins vs. Sweden

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: USWNT Gets Dream Start for 1-0 🎥

    Horan converts Rapinoe's corner inside three mins vs. Sweden

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Highlight: USWNT Scores from Crazy Angle for 2-0 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: USWNT Scores from Crazy Angle for 2-0 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    7 Young La Liga Stars Destined for Big Transfers 💰

    World Football logo
    World Football

    7 Young La Liga Stars Destined for Big Transfers 💰

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report