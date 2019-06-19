Video: Canadiens' Carey Price Surprises Fan Anderson Whitehead at NHL Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2019 NHL Awards provided a touching moment as Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price surprised a young fan with a special appearance.

Presenter Camille Kostek brought a young fan named Anderson Whitehead onto the stage in the middle of the show. While it started out with Kostek revealing that a $100,000 donation was being made to the "Hockey Fights Cancer" effort, Price sent Whitehead a video message that wound up turning into so much more:

Not only did Price shock Whitehead by coming onto the stage, but he also provided him with a jersey and a trip to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, Missouri.

As Kostek noted, Price's appearance served as a reunion. He and Whitehead previously met back in February after the fan's mother, Laura McKay, died of cancer at the age of 44 in November.

According to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, it was McKay's dream for Whitehead—a Price fan—to meet the Canadiens goalie.

"It was very cool," Anderson said of his February encounter with Price, per Cowan. "It's the happiest I've ever been in my life. I always hoped it was going to happen. My mom always said it could happen."

Thanks to Price, Wednesday was another unforgettable night, and there is still more to come.