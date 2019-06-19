Video: Canadiens' Carey Price Surprises Fan Anderson Whitehead at NHL Awards

Video: Canadiens' Carey Price Surprises Fan Anderson Whitehead at NHL AwardsJune 20, 2019
The 2019 NHL Awards provided a touching moment as Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price surprised a young fan with a special appearance.
Presenter Camille Kostek brought a young fan named Anderson Whitehead onto the stage in the middle of the show. While it started out with Kostek revealing that a $100,000 donation was being made to the "Hockey Fights Cancer" effort, Price sent Whitehead a video message that wound up turning into so much more:
Not only did Price shock Whitehead by coming onto the stage, but he also provided him with a jersey and a trip to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, Missouri.
As Kostek noted, Price's appearance served as a reunion. He and Whitehead previously met back in February after the fan's mother, Laura McKay, died of cancer at the age of 44 in November.
NHL @NHL
This is everything — this young fan, Anderson, met his idol @CP0031, after his mother passed away due to cancer. She had promised him that she would do everything in her power to help the two meet and it happened. This right here is hockey. #OurGreatGame (🎥 FB/ Tammy Whitehead) https://t.co/ww6jLM2yoF
Canadiens Montréal @CanadiensMTL
Nous avons une mise à jour du jeune partisan qui a rencontré Carey Price samedi après le décès de sa mère en novembre. Beau sourire, Anderson! ❤ We have an update from the young fan who met @CP0031 last week after his mother passed away in November. Great smile, Anderson! https://t.co/wJYzGlH8cR
According to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette, it was McKay's dream for Whitehead—a Price fan—to meet the Canadiens goalie.
"It was very cool," Anderson said of his February encounter with Price, per Cowan. "It's the happiest I've ever been in my life. I always hoped it was going to happen. My mom always said it could happen."
Thanks to Price, Wednesday was another unforgettable night, and there is still more to come.
