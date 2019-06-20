UFC Fight Night 154 Staff Picks: Predictions for Moicano vs. Korean Zombie

1 of 6

Scott Harris

This one is a sure-shot for Fight of the Night contention. Everyone knows what the Zombie is capable of, be it with his chin, fists, or limbs. Moicano is more of a specialist given his outstanding jiu-jitsu pedigree but he's no slouch anywhere else either. He might have an insurmountable ground edge on a Jung who's fighting for only the fourth time in the past six years.

Moicano, submission, Rd. 4

Nathan McCarter

If there is just one reason, other than John Lineker, to watch this card... here it is. You simply cannot miss this donnybrook if you're a fight fan.

The biggest question I have entering this fight is what the Yair Rodriguez fight take out of him? Five grueling rounds before eating a vicious knockout? Will we see the same Korean Zombie in this one? Likely not. But I don't think he'll be so diminished that Moicano has an easy night. Moicano wins just enough exchanges to open up takedowns and takes a fun decision victory.

Moicano, unanimous decision

Jonathan Snowden

Chan Sung Jung is one of UFC's all-time best action fighters. Unfortunately, we've only seen him in the Octagon a handful of times in the last five years. Between injury and forced military service, it feels like we were cheated out of a special career.

This is likely his final main event appearance. Moicano is younger, more skilled and just has that fresh, new feel about him. He's the future. The Korean Zombie may shuffle aimlessly forward for a few more fights, but his career as a contender ends here.

Moicano, unanimous decision