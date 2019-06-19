WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from June 19

1 of 4

The Undisputed Era kicked off this week's broadcast, complete with new NXT champion Adam Cole basking in the glory of his title win at TakeOver: XXV.

Cole was braggadocios while Kyle O'Reilly debuted a new, Undisputed Era-only intro package for the show. After vowing the group will hold all the gold, Cole threatened not even Triple H or William Regal will be able to stop them.

Velveteen Dream interrupted.

The North American champion said Cole's title would look even better beside his own gold. Roderick Strong spoke out, taking exception and claiming Dream did not deserve the one title he already has.

Matt Riddle was out next but before he could say much of note, Cole interrupted and told him to go back to taking shots at Goldberg online.

Tyler Breeze joined the party, expressing his disgust over Undisputed Era trying to take credit for a brand guys like him built from the ground up.

The aforementioned Regal made his presence felt and announced a Six-Man Tag Team match for the night's main event.

Grade

B-

Analysis

Long promos that set up the night's main event are the worst Attitude Era trope still hanging around wrestling.

The second? Partners who cannot get along but are forced into action against a common enemy.

The saving grace here was a group of likable guys sharing the stage and the promise of a quality main event later in the evening. Cole was great here and is the right guy to build NXT's future around. Equally as good? Breeze, who has maximized his minutes and made the most of this opportunity.