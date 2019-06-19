Video: Gerald McCoy Rips Buccaneers for Giving Ndamukong Suh His Jersey Number

NELL REDMOND/Associated Press

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who joined the Carolina Panthers this month after nine seasons with Tampa Bay, is not happy that his ex-team gave new Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh his old No. 93.

He told FS1's Undisputed on Wednesday:

"It may seem like it's just a number, but it's bigger than that. It's respect. That was a big part of the separation between me and Tampa—period...was the respect they showed to me all offseason. It just wasn't there," McCoy said per ESPN.com.

McCoy, who expressed disappointment that he spoke with his free-agency suitors more than his old team this offseason, continued: "I earned that respect. Tampa hasn't been a winning team, and we all know it's hard to be considered a Pro Bowl, All-Pro person on a losing team, and I did it six years straight. That's hard to do. For the respect I received after doing that, they showed none, and I don't know why."

The Bucs released McCoy, who made six Pro Bowls and amassed 54.5 sacks during his Tampa tenure.

The 6'4", 300-pounder was drafted third overall in 2010 out of Oklahoma.

McCoy won't wait long to face his old team, as the Panthers host the Bucs for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 12 before heading to London on Oct. 13 for a rematch.

"It's going to be fun. I'm looking forward to it," McCoy said about his games against his new NFC South rival.

McCoy, who was given No. 93 by the Panthers, may not be too happy with Tampa Bay, but he may be better off in Carolina: His new squad has significant potential to bounce back from a disappointing 7-9 season following a 6-2 start.

The Panthers revamped their defensive front seven this offseason, bringing in McCoy and ex-Atlanta Falcons edge-rusher Bruce Irvin via free agency and Florida State edge-rusher Brian Burns through the draft. The defense also returns two Pro Bowlers in linebacker Luke Kuechly and defensive tackle Kawaan Short.

Caesars Palace lists Carolina with 50-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay is 200-1.