Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Wednesday

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The second round of 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup group action continued Wednesday with Mexico facing Canada and Cuba playing Martinique in Denver.

Martinique kicked off the second round of Group A matches with a resounding 3-0 victory over Cuba, with Mexico and Canada scheduled to follow.

Mexico, which Oddschecker lists as the even-odds favorite to win the Gold Cup, began its tournament with a resounding 7-0 victory over Cuba. Canada won its opener 4-0 over Martinique.

Here's a look at Wednesday's Gold Cup results and recaps, the Thursday schedule and the current tournament table.

Wednesday Results

Martinique def. Cuba, 3-0



Mexico vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Full Gold Cup results are available at the tournament's official site.



Thursday Schedule

Nicaragua vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FS1) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: FS1) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Full Gold Cup schedule is available at the tournament's official site.

Standings

Group A

1. Mexico: 3 pts; +7 GD

2. Canada: 3 pts; +4 GD

3. Martinique: 3 pts; -1 GD

4. Cuba: 0 pts; -10 GD

Group B

1. Costa Rica: 3 pts; +4 GD

2. Haiti: 3 pts; +1 GD

3. Bermuda: 0 pts; -1 GD

4. Nicaragua: 0 pts; -4 GD

Group C

1. Jamaica: 3 pts; +1 GD

2. El Salvador: 3 pts; +1 GD

3. Honduras: 0 pts; -1 GD

4. Curacao: 0 pts; -1 GD

Group D

1. United States: 3 pts; +4 GD

2. Panama: 3 pts; +2 GD

3. Trinidad and Tobago: 0 pts; -2 GD

4. Guyana: 0 pts; -4 GD

Full Gold Cup table is available on the Gold Cup's official site.

Martinique 3, Cuba 0

Joris Marveaux, Stephane Abaul and Kevin Fortune each scored goals as Martinique dominated en route to a 3-0 win over Cuba.

Martinique outshot Cuba 21-7 and put seven shots on goal to Cuba's three.

The goaltenders were initially the story of this match, as Cuba's Sandy Sanchez and Martinique's Loic Chauvet traded sensational first-half saves.

Sanchez stopped two Martinique shots in the 23rd minute:

And Chauvet's quick reaction to a point-blank shot attempt denied Cuba's chance at a 1-0 edge in the 30th minute:

However, a scoreless first half that featured fantastic goaltending ended in surprising fashion when a Marveaux header off a corner kick gave Martinique a 1-0 edge in the 45th minute:

Martinique only continued the pressure in the second half and earned a penalty kick, but Kevin Parsemain's shot was off-target.

That didn't matter, however, as Abaul tacked on an insurance goal off a cross at the 70th minute:

Undeterred from his missed penalty shot, Parsemain then set up Martinique's final tally with a beautiful pass to Fortune, who put home the third goal:

Cuba has been eliminated from knockout stage contention and will play its final Gold Cup match against Canada on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Martinique is still alive and will play Mexico on the same day and pitch.