Breaking Down 4 Factors That Make a Good Heel in WWE Today

Credit: WWE.com

If you strip it down to basics, professional wrestling is just another medium for storytellers to practice their craft, and just like most good stories, pro wrestling deals heavily in the concept of good vs. evil.

Whether it's Luke Skywalker fighting the Galactic Empire, the Avengers battling Thanos or the kids in The Breakfast Club rebelling against their tyrannical principal, just about every good story has a hero and a villain.

WWE has been telling different versions of the same story for decades. Even the occasional babyface vs. babyface feud usually has someone who is right and someone who is wrong.

Promotions like WWE build themselves around top babyfaces like John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, but the heels they fight are just as important when it comes to keeping the fans invested in the story.

In fact, many fans prefer heels because they tend to be more interesting and entertaining characters. Most Superstars work as one at some point in their career, but few ever truly perfect the craft.

Let's take a look at what it takes to be a good heel in today's WWE.