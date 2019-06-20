NHL Rumors: Latest Trade Talk for 2019 Draft Picks and Prospects

Will Newton/Getty Images

The 2019 NHL draft is fast approaching, but franchises aren't waiting until then to reconstruct their rosters as rumors begin to churn concerning the offseason.

Several defenseman have already been on the move, according to the league's 2019-20 Trade Tracker.

Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins dealt defenseman Olli Maatta to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Dominik Kahun and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft.

Monday, the New York Rangers acquired defenseman Jacob Trouba from the Winnipeg Jets, who received Neal Pionk and a first-round pick in this year's draft.

Tuesday, the San Jose Sharks traded defenseman Justin Braun to the Philadelphia Flyers for, in part, Philly's 2019 second-round pick.

Rumblings of other potential trades are gaining traction around the league.

Below is a look at three rumors to keep an eye on ahead of the draft Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

David Clarkson Submits No-Trade List to Vegas

Clarkson hasn't played in the NHL since the 2015-16 season due to a chronic back injury, but his contract is still burdening the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to The Athletic's Jess Granger, the 35-year-old winger has submitted a no-trade list to Vegas in case the team wants to move the one-year, $5.25 million still pending on a seven-year contract he signed with Toronto in 2013:

The currently constructed roster bogs Vegas down, as Spotrac listed the Golden Knights as having the highest estimated cap hit in NHL at $83.125 million.

Clarkson's contract was dealt to Vegas in June 2017 from the Columbus Blue Jackets, who also gifted the Golden Knights their 2018 first-round pick and 2019 second-round pick for their trouble.

Jesse Puljujarvi Wants Out of Edmonton

Puljujarvi departing Edmonton seems not an issue of if but when.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported early Wednesday that the 21-year-old winger "has made it clear" to the Oilers that he's seeking to be traded.

"It's believed the Oilers are willing to accommodate, but won't give him away and intend on being patient in finding a right fit," Dreger added.

Markus Lehto, Puljujarvi's agent, confirmed the speculation later Wednesday.

"It doesn't make sense to go back where we were last season," Lehto said, according to Tommi Seppala of Finnish broadcaster Yle Urheilu (h/t TSN). "It's not good for either side. Discussions about parting ways have been going on for weeks already.

"Jesse needs a fresh start, and it's nothing against the Oilers."

While all indications are that Edmonton is on board with moving Puljujarvi, it's not entirely that simple. TSN's Ryan Rishaug, for example, suggested that the Oilers "may stand pat" if a deal can't land them a third-line forward.

If that's the case, Lehto confirmed that Puljujarvi will play in Europe and not Edmonton, per SportsNet's Mark Spector.



"The Oilers have until Monday to issue a qualifying offer to Puljujarvi, 21, in order to retain his NHL rights," Spector added. "Puljujarvi will refrain from accepting that offer until he has been traded, as a contracted NHL player cannot sign in Europe."

With draft weekend nearly upon us, The Athletic's Allan Mitchell wouldn't be surprised if Oilers general manager Ken Holland drags the Puljujarvi trade proceedings into July and the free-agency window.

In Mitchell's assessment, Holland might find an inviting talent pool in Winnipeg, St. Louis, New York Rangers, Minnesota and Carolina.

In three seasons with Edmonton, Puljujarvi has appeared in 139 games, scored 17 goals and assisted 20 scores. His best season came in 2017-18, in which he scored a career-high 12 goals in 65 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers Believed to Have Been Offered to Carolina

Trading Trouba might just be the start of offseason moves made by the Winnipeg Jets, as TSN's Frank Seravalli reported that "the belief is the Jets have offered Ehlers to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for one of their right-shooting defenseman."

The right-shooting defensemen Carolina has to offer are Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Justin Faulk.

Faulk has reportedly been linked to the Blackhawks in trade discussions, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Ben Pope, which at least indicates that the Hurricanes are open to dealing him.

Ehlers was a first-round draft pick by Winnipeg in 2014. The 23-year-old has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, with his career-high 29 coming in 2017-18.