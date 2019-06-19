Jarrett Culver Signs Multiyear Adidas Contract Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Jarrett Culver Signs Multiyear Adidas Contract Ahead of 2019 NBA DraftJune 19, 2019
Incoming NBA rookie Jarrett Culver signed with Adidas, announcing the move Wednesday.
jarrett culver @jarrettc08
Three stripe life let’s get it! Proud to join #teamadidas /// @adidasHoops https://t.co/aMUjU18pc8
The full details of the contract are unknown, but Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported it's a "multiyear deal."
Culver is widely considered a top-five prospect in the 2019 draft. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to the Cleveland Cavaliers with the fifth overall draft pick.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Potential top-five pick Jarrett Culver could become Jimmy Butler 2.0 👀 (@marriottbonvoy) https://t.co/vCZQ3mfvPt
As a member of the Adidas family, Culver joins James Harden, Damian Lillard, Derrick Rose, Donovan Mitchell and Candace Parker among others.
The 20-year-old played a starring role for Texas Tech in 2018-19 as the Red Raiders finished runners-up to Virginia. He averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
Culver is the second 2019 draft prospect to sign an endorsement deal with an apparel company. Ja Morant announced May 27 he opted for Nike.
Of course, most fans are waiting to see where Zion Williamson lands. Williamson is the consensus No. 1 player on the draft board, and legendary marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro told ESPN.com's Nick DePaula the Duke star could be the target of "the biggest bidding war ever done."
