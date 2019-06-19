WWE Netflix Movie, Dana White Talks Brock Lesnar and Edge on Promos in Roundup

Paul Sakuma/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Partnering with Netflix for New Movie

WWE is venturing into the streaming arena with a new movie that is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2020.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, the movie entitled The Main Event will feature appearances by several WWE Superstars, including WWE champion Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.

Middleton also reported that John Cena and Bray Wyatt are expected to have roles in the film.

The plot of the movie is described as follows: "After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar."

Production for the movie is slated to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, this week.

Netflix has made a splash in the movie business lately, releasing films recently starring Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Gina Rodriguez, Amy Poehler and Ali Wong, among others.

Even if The Main Event doesn't turn out to be a cinematic classic, simply working with Netflix figures to help WWE get a significant amount of exposure.

Dana White Comments on Lesnar Remaining with WWE

UFC President Dana White holds no ill will toward Brock Lesnar for deciding to remain with WWE rather than returning to UFC.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, White had the following to say about Lesnar during an Instagram live session Tuesday: "I wasn't pissed at all. Brock had a good run here. It's been fun. Listen, to fight in this business you have to be 100 percent invested. You've got to be in. It's not where his head was. He made the right decision."

Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight champion who has not competed for the promotion since UFC 200 in 2016. Lesnar initially beat Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at that event, but it was later ruled a no contest when Lesnar tested positive for Clomiphene.

The beast re-entered the testing pool and served a suspension, which opened the door for his potential return. Lesnar seemed to tease it at UFC 226 last year when he stepped inside the Octagon and pushed Daniel Cormier after he beat Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight title.

Instead of returning to UFC, Lesnar won the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in November and went on to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. After dropping the title to Rollins, Lesnar won the Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Lesnar is still in possession of the Money in the Bank contract, which means he could become the new Universal or WWE champion at any time.

Given the flexible part-time schedule WWE allows Lesnar to work, it is difficult to argue with his decision to remain in the world of pro wrestling.

Edge Speaks on Scripted Promos in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a diplomatic response to recent complaints about the amount of scripted content on WWE programming these days.

On the latest episode of E&C's Pod of Awesomeness (h/t William Windsor of WrestlingInc.com), Edge offered his perspective from both sides:

"It's interesting, you hear how scripted everything is and da-da-da-da-da and how stifling it can be, and I think there's probably an argument for both sides. I think there's an argument, because you're a publicly traded company; it's FOX; it's USA [Network]; it's all of these things, so I get that side of it. But I also get the aspect if things were so heavily scripted, you don't get the Macho Man [Randy Savage] 'cream of the crop' promo, I don't think. You wouldn't get 'Austin 3:16', I don't think. I get both sides, I guess is what I'm saying."

WWE's creative process has been a hot topic ever since Jon Moxley appeared on Talk Is Jericho with Chris Jericho a couple of weeks ago and ripped the way things are done behind the scenes in WWE.

Moxley took issue with the scripted nature of promos, the fact that there are so many writers and Vince McMahon's competency to be the one making the final decisions.

There was seemingly more creative license in WWE previously, especially during the Attitude Era when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Mick Foley, Edge and Christian made a name for themselves on the mic.

That aspect of pro wrestling is more restricted now in WWE, but WWE also has an obligation to please its networks and sponsors, which is something Edge accurately pointed out that can't be ignored.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).