Odell Beckham Jr. Says on IG That He's 'Going Away' for Training Until July 1

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

If you're reading this and have made plans with Odell Beckham Jr. over the next couple of weeks, you might have to amend your schedule.

The Cleveland Browns star posted on Instagram he's "going away till July 1st for trainin" (via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot). Beckham added: "Don't hit me, unless it's beyond urgent. Preciate the love always. Time to lock in!! #BootCamp see y'all soooon."

It's important to note Beckham won't miss any important team activities if he does in fact isolate himself away from the Browns in order to train on his own. The three-time Pro Bowler participated in Cleveland's mandatory minicamp earlier this month, and training camp doesn't start until well into July.

Cabot wrote the Browns are likely to open their training camp July 25.

Beckham missed the bulk of the Browns' organized team activities but said that he had already worked that out with head coach Freddie Kitchens.

"Coach and I had a different plan than everyone else knows," he told reporters. "We talked and communicated throughout the entire offseason, so he knew my whereabouts and when I'd be here, coming in, and when I wouldn't be. Everybody kind of knew the gameplan. Just taking my time, easing back into it."

As long as Beckham is back in Berea, Ohio, in July, his personal break should have little impact on the Browns' offseason preparations.