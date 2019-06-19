Look: Tom Brady Works Out with Suspended Patriots WR Josh Gordon

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Josh Gordon's NFL future is uncertain, but that isn't stopping Tom Brady from putting in work with his New England Patriots teammate.

The quarterback posted an Instagram video Wednesday of himself working out the suspended receiver.

ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reported that the two connected for a workout Tuesday.

Gordon, 28, made 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season with the Patriots. He left the team in December to focus on his mental health, and the NFL announced he was facing an indefinite suspension for a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

The talented wideout played only 10 games from 2014 to 2017 because of suspensions for failed drug tests. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Patriots placed a second-round tender on Gordon in March to keep him with the team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters he wants Gordon to focus on his mental health before discussing reinstatement:

"The first thing right now is the focus on Josh himself as a young man and what he needs to do to get his life on the right track. That's what our focus is. We have resources supporting that. That's our hope—to make sure he gets on the right track. Once he gets on the right track, we'll get to that place [of suspension talk]. I think right now, he's had a complete focus on 'I've got to keep myself off the field in the right place before I can get back on the field.'"

