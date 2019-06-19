Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey Among Nominees for 1st-Ever Best WWE Moment ESPY

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch visits the Empire State Building to promote WrestleMania 35 on Friday, April 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Associated Press

WWE's continued mainstream permeation will give fans the opportunity to vote for the first "Best WWE Moment" ESPY award this year.

According to WWE.com, voters can choose from Roman Reigns' return on Raw, Becky Lynch's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships win in the main event of WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 and Ronda Rousey's Raw Women's Championship victory at SummerSlam.

The ESPYs has been the preeminent awards show in sports since its debut in 1993 and will air July 10 on ABC.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

