WWE SmackDown Fallout: The Brand Extension Is Dead and More from June 18

Sami Zayn. Akam. Rezar. Alexa Bliss. Drake Maverick. Seth Rollins. Drew McIntyre. The Miz.

All Raw Superstars who appeared Tuesday night on SmackDown.

Ladies and gentlemen, this incarnation of WWE's brand extension is dead and gone. The Wild Card rule, once a not-so-clever loophole to have talent cross over between Raw and SmackDown is now a tired, laughable stipulation that carries absolutely no weight and adheres to absolutely no rules.

Tuesday's broadcast brought with it double the amount of allowed Wild Cards and the result was a show that looked less and less like the SmackDown Live crafted by April's Superstar Shakeup and more like a show destined to combine all of the Superstars of WWE into one giant melting pot.

The problem? The absurd amount of competitors on the roster as it is will now find it even harder to get airtime due to the company's desire to present as many of its stars as possible across both shows.

Originally conceived in 2002 as a means to create internal competition and give a platform to some of the company's more underutilized talents, and trotted back out in 2016 for the same reason, the brand extension again finds itself at the mercy of a creative process so flawed it has failed miserably to create stars and must now reblend the rosters so the writing team has the full roster of talent at its disposal.

It is a disappointing end to a concept that once had so much promise. Even if it is not the official end of the split, the constant blurring of brand lines diminished the effect it once had and essentially kills it dead. What that means for the young talent who saw the split as an opportunity for screen time they otherwise may not have had remains to be seen as airtime will be tougher and tougher to attain...especially with Shane McMahon taking up 40 minutes every week.

Now, it is up to WWE to publicly address the brand extension's fate and stop insulting fans' intelligence with the Wild Card nonsense.