2019 NBA Draft Order: Team-by-Team Selection List for Rounds 1-2

Despite all the preparation that goes into the event, doesn't it feel a bit like the 2019 NBA draft has sneaked up on us?

Between an epic NBA Finals—defined both by the Toronto Raptors' first championship and the Golden State Warriors' catastrophic injuries—and earth-shattering Anthony Davis blockbuster to all the possibilities for a potentially transformative free agency, the talent grab might have been lost in the shuffle.

No worries, we'll get you all up to speed by laying out the full draft order and zeroing in on the latest buzz.

2019 NBA Draft Order

First Round

1. New Orleans Pelicans

2. Memphis Grizzlies

3. New York Knicks

4. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

5. Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Phoenix Suns

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Atlanta Hawks

9. Washington Wizards

10. Atlanta Hawks (via Dallas Mavericks)

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

12. Charlotte Hornets

13. Miami Heat

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings)

15. Detroit Pistons

16. Orlando Magic

17. Atlanta Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets)

18. Indiana Pacers

19. San Antonio Spurs

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Boston Celtics

23. Utah Jazz

24. Philadelphia 76ers

25. Portland Trail Blazers

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets)

28. Golden State Warriors

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)

30. Milwaukee Bucks

Second Round

31. Brooklyn Nets (via New York Knicks)

32. Phoenix Suns

33. Philadelphia 76ers (via Cleveland Cavaliers)

34. Philadelphia 76ers (via Chicago Bulls)

35. Atlanta Hawks

36. Charlotte Hornets (via Washington Wizards)

37. Dallas Mavericks

38. Chicago Bulls (via Memphis Grizzlies)

39. New Orleans Pelicans

40. Sacramento Kings (via Minnesota Timberwolves)

41. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)

42. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento Kings)

43. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Miami Heat)

44. Atlanta Hawks (via Charlotte Hornets)

45. Detroit Pistons

46. Orlando Magic (via Brooklyn Nets)

47. Sacramento Kings (via Orlando Magic)

48. Los Angeles Clippers

49. San Antonio Spurs

50. Indiana Pacers

51. Boston Celtics

52. Charlotte Hornets (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

53. Utah Jazz

54. Philadelphia 76ers

55. New York Knicks (via Houston Rockets)

56. Los Angeles Clippers (via Portland Trail Blazers)

57. New Orleans Pelicans (via Denver Nuggets)

58. Golden State Warriors

59. Toronto Raptors

60. Sacramento Kings (via Milwaukee Bucks)

Latest Draft Buzz

Multiple Teams Eyeing Trade Up To No. 4

While the Pelicans added the No. 4 pick in the Davis blockbuster, they might want more immediate help than the selection can offer.

It seems they are open for business on the trade front. They've considered moving down for Nos. 8 and 10 from Atlanta, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, while the Timberwolves, Celtics and Bulls have all examined the possibility of trading up into that spot.

The incentive for most trade partners—maybe everyone but Atlanta—seems to be scoring guard Darius Garland. With yo-yo handles, a feathery soft outside shot and the ability to launch at any time, he has enough defense-warping potential to make teams overlook the fact he played just four full college games due to a meniscus tear.

As interesting as Garland looks, though, New Orleans likely has no use for him. Between Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday, the Pelicans' starting backcourt could be set for years to come.

Hawks 'Very High' on De'Andre Hunter

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Hawks appear on their way to constructing an offensive powerhouse.

Trae Young seemed to take a superstar turn after the All-Star break, and Atlanta's attack followed his lead.

The Hawks spiked from 25th to 11th in offensive efficiency, which is a higher-than-it-sounds number given it was largely keyed by first- and second-year players. Between Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins, Atlanta can give opposing defenses fits from the paint to the perimeter.

But unless it plans on winning every game 125-124, this team needs more stoppers. It would like to address that on draft night and has a specific solution in mind.

"The Hawks are very high on Hunter—per sources, they are the only team Hunter has worked out for—and Atlanta might try to package some combination of its six picks in this draft to move up and select him," Givony reported.

Atlanta's interest is logical. Defense is a clear need for this roster, and Hunter is as versatile as any prospect in this class gets on that side of the ball. His trusty three-ball (career 41.9 percent) should also ensure he doesn't muddle up the offensive end.

The question now becomes how the Hawks can climb the board. They seemingly have the draft capital to do it, but it could be tough identifying Hunter's sweet spot, since his age (22 in December) and limited shot-creation could cap his upside lower than a typical top-five(ish) pick.

Cavs Interested in Kevin Porter Jr. If They Move Down

The Cavs remain in the infant stage of their post-LeBron James rebuild, which could push them multiple directions on draft night.

They could deem high-level talent their biggest need and opt to select the best player available at No. 5. Or they could see their almost-barren cupboards and feel the need to accumulate quantity.

Should they opt to trade down into the teens, sources told The Athletic's Sam Vecenie they're "thought...to have been interested in Kevin Porter Jr. throughout the season and could target him."

While injuries, inconsistency and a team suspension all limited the 19-year-old during his one-and-done run with USC, he remains an intriguing prospect because of his shiftiness with the basketball.

Porter has all the dribble moves to ditch defenders, a shooting touch that yielded a 41.2 percent three-point conversion rate with the Trojans and the strength and athleticism to finish around the rim.

His draft stock is volatile, so it'd be interesting to see how far down Cleveland would think it could go and still have a shot. Vecenie theorizes the Cavs could be perfect trade partners with the Hawks, perhaps shipping No. 5 for Nos. 8 and 17, hoping to add Porter with the latter and one of Hunter, Garland, Jarrett Culver or Cam Reddish with the former.