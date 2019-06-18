Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Tuesday

KEREM YUCEL/Getty Images

The United States men's national team is finally ready to take center stage in the 2019 Gold Cup, with the USMNT getting its tournament started against Guyana.

Guyana doesn't present a stiff test to the U.S., but the matchup should allow coach Gregg Berhalter to build some momentum after back-to-back defeats to Jamaica and Venezuela in preparation for the Gold Cup.

Before the United States opposed Guyana at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago opened Group D.

Here's a look at how Tuesday's two matches played out.

Tuesday Results

Panama def. Trinidad and Tobago, 2-0

United States vs. Guyana, 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday Schedule

Cuba vs. Martinique, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Mexico vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Standings

Group D

1. Panama: 3 pts; +2 GD

2. United States: 0 pts; 0 GD

3. Guyana: 0 pts; 0 GD

4. Trinidad and Tobago: 0 pts; -2 GD

Recap

Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Panama outclassed Trinidad and Tobago in a 2-0 victory to jump to the top of Group D.

Panama only had 49 percent of possession but finished with seven shots on target to Trinidad and Tobago's zero.

Trinidad and Tobago's defensive approach wasn't surprising. It sits 92nd in the most recent FIFA ranking and had two wins in eight matches since the start of 2018.

The plan worked through the first half, as Panama went scoreless in the opening 45 minutes. Eight minutes into the second half, though, Panama hit Trinidad and Tobago on the counterattack. Gabriel Torres passed to Armando Cooper in stride, and Cooper eluded goalkeeper Marvin Phillip before sliding the ball into an empty net.

Given how little Trinidad and Tobago generated in possession, that goal was probably enough on its own to seal the victory. Edgar Barcenas eliminated any doubt.

Phillip made a pair of saves but couldn't keep the second rebound away from the Real Oviedo winger. Phillip even got a touch to Barcenas' shot, yet it wasn't enough to keep the ball out of the net.

Given how much the United States is sputtering, Panama has a great chance of walking away with first place in Group D. Beating both Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago could be instrumental in making that happen, so Los Canaleros can check the latter off the list.