Updated WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Match Card Picks After Final SmackDown

The go-home-episodes of Raw and SmackDown are complete ahead of Sunday's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, but the WWE Universe still can't find the effort to care about a card they've already seen.

From top to bottom, the Stomping Grounds card is one of the weakest events from WWE in a long time. Thankfully, there are talented Superstars with the opportunity to shine who will make watching the PPV bearable.

Here are the wrestlers the WWE Universe should be watching Sunday at Stomping Grounds.

WWE Stomping Grounds Match Card and Predicted Winners



Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

United States Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs. Heavy Machinery

Cruiserweight Championship: Tony Nese (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

Xavier Woods and Big E vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

*Winners italicized.

Ricochet

Since making the jump to the main roster, Ricochet has been largely forgotten by WWE Creative. On Sunday, he gets the chance to show fans what he is capable of in a high-profile matchup.

He is one of the best high-flyers in the world, but the reason he could steal the show at Stomping Grounds is the man he is working against: Samoa Joe.

While injuries and inconsistent booking have plagued Joe since getting the call-up from NXT in January 2017, he has shined as one of the dastardliest heels in the company every time he gets the opportunity.

As a result, Ricochet will be able to play the quintessential babyface as he chases after the U.S. Championship while Samoa Joe can portray the heel fans love to hate. The resulting match should be the springboard for The One and Only as he begins his ascent to the main event scene.

Bayley

While the WWE Universe has seen Bayley battle Alexa Bliss in the past, both women come into their SmackDown title match at Stomping Grounds with a lot to prove, which could result in a show-stealing effort.

For Bayley, Sunday's bout will be her first title defense since stealing it from Charlotte at Money in the Bank, and she should be looking to put on a longer match highlighting her ability to tell a convincing story in the ring.

On the other hand, Bliss has wrestled sporadically after the last several months and she'll be looking to return to top form in a championship bout. As one of the top heels in the division, she is the perfect challenger right now for Bayley.

On a card full of rematches from WrestleMania and Super Showdown, Bayley fighting Bliss for the SmackDown women's title has the potential to steal the show thanks to the low expectations coupled with each superstar's ability to tell a convincing story.

