Report: Tony Snell, 1st-Round Pick Traded to Pistons from Bucks for Jon Leuer

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 24: Tony Snell #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 24, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have acquired Tony Snell and the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for forward Jon Leuer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night.

As Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Zach Lowe noted, Detroit was willing to absorb salary to gain an extra first-round pick in Thursday's draft:

Snell has been a reliable part of the Bucks rotation for the past three years, averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from deep.

His playing time declined in 2018-19 to 17.6 minutes per game—his fewest since his rookie season—but he still made 74 appearances and 12 starts for a team that led the NBA with a 60-22 record.

However, he was clearly expendable, as he saw limited action during the Bucks' postseason run. That isn't ideal for a player owed $11.4 million in 2019-20 plus a $12.2 million player option in 2020-21.

Milwaukee sought out a trade in the offseason to try to unload his salary, per Marc Stein of the New York Times. By finding a trade partner, the Bucks now have more flexibility to re-sign their top free agents.

While he was no longer an ideal fit for the Bucks, Snell can still provide a lot of value for the Pistons. He's an above-average defender who can regularly knock down shots from the perimeter, which could allow him to earn playing time next season in Detroit.

Related

    Space Jam 2 Cast Announced ⭐

    Report: Dame, AD, Klay and Diana Taurasi among superstars to be featured in Space Jam 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Space Jam 2 Cast Announced ⭐

    Report: Dame, AD, Klay and Diana Taurasi among superstars to be featured in Space Jam 2

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mike Conley Traded to Jazz

    Grizzlies send franchise star to Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, No. 23 overall and future 1st

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mike Conley Traded to Jazz

    Grizzlies send franchise star to Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, No. 23 overall and future 1st

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie? 🎷 Conley trade a win-win 🌩 OKC shopping Adams, Schroder, Roberson

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie? 🎷 Conley trade a win-win 🌩 OKC shopping Adams, Schroder, Roberson

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tomorrow's draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tomorrow's draft

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report