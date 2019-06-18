NBA Trade Rumors: Heat, Grizzlies Don't See 'Eye to Eye' on Deal for Mike Conley

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat were reportedly interested in Mike Conley, but it doesn't appear likely he will end up in South Florida.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, "the sides did not see eye to eye on trade compensation, and the discussions went nowhere."

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported the Memphis Grizzlies were "intensifying talks to potentially move" the point guard but that the Utah Jazz were a favorite to land him.

Conley is coming off a bounce-back year in which he set a career high with 21.1 points per game to go with 6.4 assists per game.

Despite that production, a trade makes sense from the rebuilding Grizzlies' perspective since they'd clear his $32.5 million salary for 2019-20. His removal could also pave the wave for presumptive No. 2 pick Ja Morant to take over as the team's starting point guard.

The Heat are closer to playoff contention than Memphis and likely want to spend the offseason improving their roster for next season.

The squad could use an upgrade at point guard with Goran Dragic coming off an injury-filled year, but it really just needs any offensive production.

Miami finished last season second in the NBA in points allowed per game (105.9) but 26th in points scored (105.7) with Josh Richardson leading the way with 16.6 points per contest. Conley would become the team's go-to scoring option and could be a key piece in helping it get back to the playoffs.

Per Jackson, the Heat and Grizzlies could revisit a trade down the road.