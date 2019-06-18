Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Own Goal Lifts France Past England at 2019 U21 Euros

CESENA, ITALY - JUNE 18: Phil Foden of England scores the opening goal during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship Group C match between England and France at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Cesena, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)
Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

France rallied from a goal down to beat 10-man England 2-1 and start Group C in style at UEFA Euro U21 on Tuesday. Lille winger Jonathan Ikone scored a late equaliser, before a stoppage-time own goal from Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka proved enough for Les Bleus at the Orogel Stadium in Cesena, Italy.

A brilliant individual goal from Manchester City's Phil Foden put England ahead in the 54th minute, after Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson had saved a Moussa Dembele penalty in the first half.  

England went a man down when Leicester City midfield enforcer Hamza Choudhury was dismissed after a VAR check following a late challenge on Jonathan Bamba in the box. Houssem Aouar struck the resulting penalty against the inside of the post.

What's Next?

England face Romania on Friday, with France and Croatia in action later the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

