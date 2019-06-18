Jon Moxley's NJPW Deal, Shane McMahon's Push, More in June 18 WWE Roundup

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Moxley's AEW Deal Reportedly Restricts NJPW Bookings

Jon Moxley is working dates for New Japan Pro Wrestling in the months leading up to the debut of AEW's weekly television show later this year, but there are reportedly some restrictions in place.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), AEW has exclusive rights to Moxley within the United States, which means he can only work NJPW events that are held out of the country.

On July 6, NJPW is holding a G1 Climax 29 opening day event in Dallas, and although Moxley is part of the G1 Climax, he will not be on that particular show.

Moxley is in the B Block, but only A Block matches will be held on the Dallas show.

Formerly known as Dean Ambrose, Moxley made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month by attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. It has since been announced that Moxley will face Omega at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31.

Before that, Moxley will face Joey Janela at AEW's Fyter Fest on June 29.

In his debut match for NJPW, Moxley beat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States champion. Moxley then beat Shota Umino in a quick match to kick off last week's Dominion pay-per-view.

Moxley figures to be a major player in NJPW in the coming months since he is a titleholder, but AEW is his main company of employment, and it will remain his focus on American soil.

WWE Stars Reportedly Down on Shane McMahon's Push

Shane McMahon has been a constant presence on both Raw and SmackDown Live in recent weeks, and it reportedly may be wearing on talent that hasn't received as much television time.

According to Fightful (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Superstars have not criticized Shane personally, but consider the decision to feature him so heavily to be "infuriating."

The Wild Card Rule has essentially rendered the brand split moot since any Superstar can appear on any brand. That has been especially true of McMahon, who has surrounded himself with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Elias and The Revival.

Shane is essentially the top heel in WWE currently, and he has been feuding with some of the company's top faces in Roman Reigns and The Miz.

While Shane's overexposure may be a case of WWE wanting to establish him as a strong heel authority figure in the same vein as his father, Vince McMahon, during the Attitude Era, there could be additional reasoning behind it.

WrestleVotes reported last week that a source indicated it is possible Shane-O-Mac could be the one to beat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

Such a decision would be met with a great deal of resistance from the WWE Universe, but it would also generate the desired amount of heat since fans will want to see another babyface take the title back from McMahon.

Whatever the case, there appears to be some frustration within WWE since the Wild Card Rule allows writers to focus on a select few stars, and McMahon is one of them.

WWE Open to Superstars Pitching Ideas

In the wake of Moxley's tell-all interview with Chris Jericho after departing WWE, the company is now reportedly more open to the input of its performers.

According to Fightful (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), WWE wants its Superstars to submit more "ambitious" ideas to the creative team.

Moxley bashed WWE's creative process during the interview with Jericho. He expressed his belief that there are too many writers and lamented the fact that everything is scripted. Moxley also questioned if Vince McMahon should still be the one calling the shots.

McMahon isn't going anywhere soon and a mass firing of writers isn't likely, so the next best way to improve the creative process may be to involve the performers more heavily.

Nobody understands the strengths and weaknesses of WWE's Superstars more than the performers themselves, so there is great value in allowing them to give themselves some direction.

There is no guarantee that McMahon is going to like every idea he hears and put it into action, but if Superstars at least feel like they are being heard and are part of the creative process, that could go a long way toward ensuring they are happy and fulfilled in WWE.

