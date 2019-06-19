Grant Hill Remembers First Poster in the League, Down to the Kicks He Laced Up

Right Arrow Icon

Grant Hill was one of the biggest NBA superstars of all time. Grant sits down with Bleacher Report to talk about the '94 NBA Draft, his NBA career, and the FILA Spoiler x Grant Hill “Draft Day” that honors the basketball legend’s first year in the pros.

                       

