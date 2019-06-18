Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Explains His Decision Process Amid NBA Free-Agency Rumors

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With NBA free agency less than two weeks away, Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has not offered much insight into his plans. He has, however, said he will take time to make the best decision.

"I'm going to take the right time," Leonard said Monday, per the Associated Press' Ian Harrison. "You don't need too many days to figure it out. We'll see what happens. Once that time comes, then we'll all lay the pros and cons out."

