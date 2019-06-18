Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Explains His Decision Process Amid NBA Free-Agency Rumors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors holds the MVP trophy during the Toronto Raptors Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 to win the 2019 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With NBA free agency less than two weeks away, Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has not offered much insight into his plans. He has, however, said he will take time to make the best decision. 

"I'm going to take the right time," Leonard said Monday, per the Associated Press' Ian Harrison. "You don't need too many days to figure it out. We'll see what happens. Once that time comes, then we'll all lay the pros and cons out."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Pat Bev to Meet with Multiple Teams Before Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pat Bev to Meet with Multiple Teams Before Clippers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 NBA draft on Thursday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 NBA draft on Thursday

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Police Confirm Shooting at Raptors Parade

    At least four people suffered 'serious injuries'

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Police Confirm Shooting at Raptors Parade

    At least four people suffered 'serious injuries'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Draft, Free Agency, Trade Rumors Tracker

    👀 Pels Hoping to Keep Zion and RJ Together? 📈 Who's stock is rising, falling? 🎷 Jazz 'front-runners' for Conley

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Draft, Free Agency, Trade Rumors Tracker

    👀 Pels Hoping to Keep Zion and RJ Together? 📈 Who's stock is rising, falling? 🎷 Jazz 'front-runners' for Conley

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report