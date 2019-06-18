Leon Goretzka: Bayern Munich Players Would Be 'Ecstatic' at Leroy Sane Transfer

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Leon Goretzka has said Bayern Munich players would be "ecstatic" if the club were able to pull off the transfer of Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Having fallen out of favour late in the campaign at City, there has been speculation the winger may move this summer. Sane has just two years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and Bayern have been linked with the player. Speaking to Bild (h/t Goal), Goretzka has said he would understand if his fellow Germany international wanted to move to Munich:

"Leroy knows that Munich is a very beautiful city. No one has to make it very palatable to him. He knows that he can always ask me if he needs advice or wants to hear my opinion.

"...One thing is clear: we would all be ecstatic if he comes. But I'll be damned if I put him under pressure or influence his opinion. I had a similar situation last year, had to make the decision for myself. And I was also of the opinion that one should do that best alone."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Right Arrow Icon

As relayed by Sport Witness, a number of figures associated with the Bundesliga club have spoken openly about the City starlet:

Goretzka joined Bayern from Schalke on a free transfer last summer. While the team enjoyed domestic success last season—winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal—in the UEFA Champions League they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by eventual winners Liverpool.

The midfielder said they can still compete with the biggest teams on the continent and are capable of attracting players of Sane's calibre.

"It's still one of the best and biggest clubs in the world," he continued. "Leroy knows that. He's felt really good in England in the past few years. Now he has to decide for himself what the right move is."

While there is clearly interest in Sane from the German champions, Bayern president Uli Hoeness told German football magazine Kicker in early June (h/t the Evening Standard) that a deal is "unlikely" because of the "insane" money City are demanding for the 23-year-old.

Given how productive Sane has been in the last couple of campaigns, City will feel able to ask for a massive fee:

When he's at his best, the winger can be devastating, as his searing pace and trickery makes him hard for defenders to contain.

Last season, the German also showed he can be a major threat in set-piece situations:

It's clear City boss Pep Guardiola has an issue trusting the winger in key games, though. During the Premier League title run-in, he would often opt for Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling in the wide positions, with Sane used as an impact substitute.

Since the beginning of February, Sane was left on the bench in nine of 14 Premier League games, while he only played seven minutes across the two legs of City's Champions League quarter-final defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola has confirmed the club are working on tying Sane down to a new deal. If an extension remains unsigned at the end of next term, Bayern will have a much better chance of getting their man.