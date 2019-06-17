Ricochet to Face Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds After Fatal 5-Way Win on Raw

Ricochet to Face Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds After Fatal 5-Way Win on RawJune 18, 2019
Ricochet will challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at Stomping Grounds.
Ricochet earned the right after surviving a Fatal 5-Way elimination match that included The Miz, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro. The Miz and Ricochet were the final two wrestlers in the ring, and The One and Only delivered his 630 splash for the victory.
HE'S GOING TO #WWEStompingGrounds! @KingRicochet will meet @SamoaJoe for the #USTitle THIS SUNDAY... #RAW https://t.co/iTD7fPtx1X
In the last leg of a HUGE #Fatal5Way Elimination Match, @mikethemiz and @KingRicochet aren't backing down from one another with a shot at @SamoaJoe's #USTitle on the line! #RAW https://t.co/ON5q0rT2ul
Stylistically, Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet should present a fun contrast. The former is a physical powerhouse and the latter is an agile acrobat, capable of pulling off seemingly impossible feats of aerial ability.
The fear is the two won't get enough time to actually piece together a compelling match.
The ticket sales for Stomping Grounds have been pretty bad so far and Twitter account WresteVotes reported Monday, "There has been talks of shaking up the card." Super ShowDown will have been a little over two weeks ago when Stomping Grounds begins, while Extreme Rules is already right around the corner (July 14).
Ricochet and Samoa Joe's first singles match Sunday could largely be about setting up a bigger battle down the road.
At the very least, they'll give fans something different on a pay-per-view that is mostly rematches from recent big events.
