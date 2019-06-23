WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Full Match Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Coming off the disaster that was Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, anticipation isn't exactly at an all-time high heading into WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 tonight at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

It doesn't help that a majority of the card consists of rematches from Super ShowDown and Money in the Bank, most of which fans didn't ask for. Raw and SmackDown Live have been duller than dish water lately, but a well-received event such as Stomping Grounds could put them back on the right track heading into the summer season.

Although Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship doesn't have much buzz around it, the reveal of the mystery special guest referee could be interesting, especially if it's a returning star. Either way, expect Rollins to carry Corbin to another quality contest.

The other top match at Stomping Grounds will see Kofi Kingston defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage. Those two never cease to deliver whenever they're in the ring together, so their latest clash should be nothing short of stellar.

The rest of the lineup also has promise on paper, but it's imperative WWE makes the right booking decisions and ensures the event goes off without a hitch. If not, this show will continue the disappointing trend of underwhelming programming WWE has had going in recent months.

Let's break down the full card for Stomping Grounds and offer a few bold predictions along the way.