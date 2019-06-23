WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Full Match Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and MoreJune 23, 2019
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Full Match Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions and More
Coming off the disaster that was Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, anticipation isn't exactly at an all-time high heading into WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 tonight at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.
It doesn't help that a majority of the card consists of rematches from Super ShowDown and Money in the Bank, most of which fans didn't ask for. Raw and SmackDown Live have been duller than dish water lately, but a well-received event such as Stomping Grounds could put them back on the right track heading into the summer season.
Although Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship doesn't have much buzz around it, the reveal of the mystery special guest referee could be interesting, especially if it's a returning star. Either way, expect Rollins to carry Corbin to another quality contest.
The other top match at Stomping Grounds will see Kofi Kingston defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler inside a steel cage. Those two never cease to deliver whenever they're in the ring together, so their latest clash should be nothing short of stellar.
The rest of the lineup also has promise on paper, but it's imperative WWE makes the right booking decisions and ensures the event goes off without a hitch. If not, this show will continue the disappointing trend of underwhelming programming WWE has had going in recent months.
Let's break down the full card for Stomping Grounds and offer a few bold predictions along the way.
Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
Between Raw and SmackDown Live, WWE's tag team division is in shambles at the moment. Both brand's pairs of tag team champions are absent from programming more often than not, which is especially a shame for Daniel Bryan considering how talented he is.
Bryan and Rowan haven't been given much to sink their teeth into yet as SmackDown Tag Team champions. If nothing else, they've finally settled into their first feud with Heavy Machinery, who have largely been overlooked since coming up to the main roster.
Heavy Machinery have won two meaningless matches on SmackDown so far, meaning they are hardly worth of taking the titles off Bryan and Rowan at this point. It would make more sense for them to remain in chase mode for a little while longer before beating them for the straps down the road.
In the meantime, Heavy Machinery would benefit from taking the champs to the limit at Stomping Grounds. If they don't look strong in defeat on Sunday, WWE could very well move on to another team to challenge Bryan and Rowan for the gold.
With enough time and investment from the crowd, this contest could be a blast.
Prediction: Bryan and Rowan retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)
Tony Nese has been quite the fighting champion since beating Buddy Murphy for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 35. He has already knocked off the likes of Murphy, Ariya Daivari and even Ligero during his title reign, though this Triple Threat match coming up at Stomping Grounds will no doubt be his toughest test to date.
Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak have been hot on the heels of the Cruiserweight champ for weeks and have proven themselves as worthy contenders. After winning a Street Fight versus Mike Kanellis and then a Fatal 5-Way, Tozawa was ambushed and defeated by Gulak on the June 4 episode of 205 Live.
Although both men have claims to the championship and could very well walk out with the gold on Sunday, it's too soon for Nese to be dropping the strap. There are still plenty of opponents Nese has yet to work with (Oney Lorcan and Humberto Carrillo come to mind) and therefore there's no need for Gulak or Tozawa to unseat him as champion at this point in time.
As of this writing, this match is slated to be a part of the main card for Stomping Grounds. Let's hope it stays that way, as these three are more than capable of stealing the show and getting the crowd invested in the action, even if they haven't been following the feud on 205 Live lately.
Despite having the odds stacked against him, Nese will find a way to win and retain his title.
Prediction: Nese retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.
The New Day vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Although the SmackDown Tag Team Championship will up for grabs at Stomping Grounds, the Raw Tag Team Championship will not be, even though this title-free tag team match is set to take place between The New Day and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Owens betrayed New Day two months ago after originally teasing he would join the group but has done nothing of note since. In fact, he's lost far more often than he's won in the last two months, with his last televised pinfall victory in singles action happening on the Oct. 1 episode of Raw.
His foe-turned-friend Sami Zayn hasn't been much better off. He too has lost a lot lately and is hardly considered a threat to Big E and Xavier Woods at the moment, along with Owens.
Seeing as how there aren't any stakes, fans don't have any incentive to care about this contest. It virtually doesn't matter who wins, but it's fairly obvious the babyfaces will once again emerge victorious.
To make this match more interesting, Owens and Zayn should tease tension throughout the bout and go their separate ways afterward. They're on opposite shows, anyway, so it'd be unnecessary for the them to feud with each other coming out of this.
Prediction: New Day win.
Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship)
Lacey Evans has been in hot pursuit of Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship since the post-WrestleMania Raw. Their feud was fairly entertaining in the beginning but lost steam after Lynch beat Evans to retain her title in a mediocre match at Money in the Bank.
In the last two months, Evans hasn't done anything to convince viewers that she is deserving of another shot at the strap. She pinned SmackDown Women's champion Bayley in tag team action on the June 10 edition of Raw, but that's about it.
From a storyline standpoint, Lynch is facing Evans again at Stomping Grounds because she blames Evans for her loss of the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. In reality, WWE didn't have any other immediate options for Lynch to defend against and opted to drag their rivalry out a little longer.
Evans arguably isn't ready for a run with the Raw Women's title at this point, but that won't stop WWE from giving her the belt so soon (if only to prolong the program). Lynch beating Evans for a second time on Sunday before moving on to fresh challengers would be best case scenario, but this title is more likely to change hands than any other.
Expect Evans to become the Raw Women's champion at Stomping Grounds, much to the dismay of the audience.
Prediction: Evans wins the Raw Women's Championship.
Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet (United States Championship)
For many members of the WWE Universe, Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet for the United States Championship is the most anticipated match at Stomping Grounds and it isn't even close.
Rey Mysterio beat Joe to become champ at Money in the Bank but was forced to forfeit the belt back to Joe soon after due to injury. A Fatal 5-Way was then held on Raw to determine a new number one contender to the title, a match that was ultimately won by Ricochet.
Ricochet is the best possible opponent for Joe at the moment. He's been riding a wave of momentum for weeks and should end up with the star-spangled prize around his waist eventually.
It's more of a question of whether WWE should pull the trigger on a title change a Stomping Grounds. Considering Joe just regained the gold earlier this month, it'd wouldn't mean anything for him to drop it this soon.
The One and Only would benefit from chasing the championship in the coming months and stacking up more wins before beating The Samoan Submission Machine. It's possible this bout ends in a non-finish to protect both men, but either way, Joe will walk out with his title reign still intact.
Prediction: Joe retains the United States Championship.
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (SmackDown Women's Championship)
If you feel like you've seen Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss before, that's because you probably have. They feuded for the better part of 2017 over the Raw Women's Championship and Bliss came out on top almost every single time.
At Stomping Grounds, they will rekindle their rivalry when they face off for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The story has been a bit different this time around with Bliss trying to turn Nikki Cross against Bayley so she'll have someone in her corner at the pay-per-view.
That increases Bliss odds of taking home the title ever so slightly, but it'd be a dumb decision by WWE to relieve Bayley of the title one month after winning it. Her character has been in the midst of a real resurgence and can do wonders for SmackDown women's division in the next few months as the champion.
Bliss, on the other hand, has held gold before several times over in WWE and does not need another reign any time soon. She has a good thing going with Cross these days that doesn't need a title attached to it to be relevant.
Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose and Ember Moon would all be compelling challengers for Bayley post-Stomping Grounds. Besides, where would be the logic in putting a SmackDown championship on a Raw wrestler?
Prediction: Bayley retains the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
There was a time where Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre was an intriguing match on paper, but after their WrestleMania 35 encounter fell flat, fans have largely lost interest. The feud wore out its welcome months ago, and as a result, the upcoming rematch at Stomping Grounds feels like a rerun.
McIntyre in particular has cooled off significantly since WrestleMania because of his alliance with Shane McMahon. Shane beating Reigns at Super ShowDown when McIntyre couldn't at 'Mania speaks volumes about McIntyre's current credibility level.
Granted, that may not be the case on Sunday, but it's hard to believe that Reigns would lose for a second straight pay-per-view. It should be a better match than what Reigns and Shane had in Saudi Arabia, but the outcome isn't going to do either man any favors.
Presumably, the endgame for this angle is Reigns giving Shane his comeuppance in a one-on-one match at Extreme Rules or SummerSlam. Therefore, McIntyre winning here, as big of a boost as it would provide for The Scottish Psychopath, wouldn't make much sense if that's what's planned.
All signs point to Reigns overcoming every obstacle Shane puts in front of him from here on out so he can re-enter the WWE Championship picture by the close of the summer.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match for WWE Championship)
Dolph Ziggler emerged as a WWE Championship contender seemingly out of nowhere last month, claiming that it should have been him winning the prestigious prize at WrestleMania 35 instead of current champ Kofi Kingston. Sadly, the program peaked at that point and hasn't recovered.
While nothing they've said in their promos have given fans any reason to be excited for their upcoming encounter, their clash at Super ShowDown proved that their in-ring chemistry is still as strong as it was eight years ago. It was a good match for what it was but it was clear that they could do better.
Kingston's victory that night was slightly tainted due to the outside interference from Xavier Woods, but the steel cage should eliminate any chance of that happening again when they meet at Stomping Grounds. A decisive win for Kingston should put this rivalry to rest once and for all and allow him to move on to a fresh feud.
It is definitely possible for Ziggler to clinch the championship to keep their program alive, but Kingston deserves to drop the title to a higher profile opponent under better circumstances. This is merely filler for him before he finds someone he can do his best work with (preferably a strong heel and not Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn for the umpteenth time).
Unless Ziggler has an ally we don't know about that will help him even the odds against New Day, Kingston retaining his title here is virtually a guarantee.
Prediction: Kingston retains the WWE Championship.
Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Universal Championship)
At Super ShowDown, Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin as clean as a sheet to maintain possession of the Universal Championship. Therefore, there should be no reason for a rematch at Stomping Grounds, yet we're getting another match between them anyway because apparently there isn't anyone else waiting in the wings to challenge Rollins (even though there is).
The biggest question heading into this main event matchup is who Corbin will appoint the special guest referee. From Elias to EC3 to Eric Young, several Superstars were teased this week on Raw, but all of them turned down the offer when they realized Rollins would make life miserable for them if they accepted.
The only option that would make sense is Brock Lesnar, considering how he has come close to cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Rollins for weeks. It would certainly be strange to see him in that position, but perhaps his logic is that it'd be easier to help Corbin capture the championship and then cash the contract in on him as opposed to taking it away from Rollins.
Lesnar regaining the gold on Sunday would be the worst possible booking decision WWE could make at the moment, but Corbin defeating Rollins for the title and holding onto it isn't completely out of the question. Of course, it isn't an ideal outcome, but it would be very much like WWE to want to end the event on a cliffhanger that will leave viewers wanting to find out what happens next on Raw.
If Corbin's referee reveal turns out to be as big as he claims, it'll be near impossible for Rollins to reign supreme at Stomping Grounds. The Lone Wolf's plan to steal the strap will finally come to fruition.
Prediction: Corbin wins the Universal Championship.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.