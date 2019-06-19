The 10 Best Players Likely on the Move in 2019 NBA Free Agency

0 of 10

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The NBA's annual frenzy of player movement has already begun.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar big man Anthony Davis. They're now attempting to carve out enough salary-cap space for a third star in free agency.

That's only the beginning of what is expected to be a wild summer, with some of the biggest names in the NBA potentially being on the move.

Certain stars aren't expected to change teams. Even before he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson was likely to re-up with the Golden State Warriors on a max deal. Likewise, don't expect Jimmy Butler to go anywhere this summer. After he carried the Philadelphia 76ers to within a Game 7 buzzer-beater of a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, they have no choice but to pay up to keep him.

Other stars' futures are murkier.

Kevin Durant is a total mystery in the wake of the torn Achilles that will likely sideline him for all of next season. So is Kawhi Leonard, who seems more likely to re-sign with Toronto after delivering the franchise its first-ever NBA championship but could still leave for the Los Angeles Clippers. Kemba Walker appears open to returning to Charlotte, but he will have plenty of other suitors to entertain.

Certain players seem likely to be wearing new uniforms when the 2019-20 season tips off in October. The following are some of the best bets to be changing teams this summer.