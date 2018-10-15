2019 NBA Championship Odds: Warriors Huge Favorites Ahead of Celtics, Rockets

2019 NBA Championship Odds: Warriors Huge Favorites Ahead of Celtics, RocketsOctober 15, 2018
After winning the last two NBA titles and three of the last four, it shouldn't be a surprise the Golden State Warriors are once again heavy favorites to bring home another title this season.
According to OddsShark, they lead all teams with -195 odds to win the 2019 championship ($195 bet wins $100) as of Oct. 15. There is a significant gap between the Warriors and the next tier, but the Boston Celtics come in second at +500 to win it all, followed by the Houston Rockets at +850.
Odds to Win 2019 NBA Championship
Golden State Warriors: -195
Boston Celtics: +500
Houston Rockets: +850
Los Angeles Lakers: +1000
Toronto Raptors: +1400
Philadelphia 76ers: +1600
Oklahoma City Thunder: +3000
Utah Jazz: +7500
San Antonio Spurs: +8000
Milwaukee Bucks: +10000
Washington Wizards: +10000
New Orleans Pelicans: +12500
Indiana Pacers: +12500
Denver Nuggets: +12500
Portland Trail Blazers: +15000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +15000
Dallas Mavericks: +25000
Los Angeles Clippers: +25000
Miami Heat: +30000
Detroit Pistons: +30000
Charlotte Hornets: +30000
Chicago Bulls: +30000
Atlanta Hawks: +40000
New York Knicks: +40000
Phoenix Suns: +40000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +45000
Brooklyn Nets: +45000
Orlando Magic: +45000
Memphis Grizzlies: +50000
Sacramento Kings: +50000
There is no denying the Warriors' grasp as favorites considering the talent on their roster. All-Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all back for more, while DeMarcus Cousins joined the team in the offseason to add another nearly unstoppable threat if he returns to his pre-injury form.
Meanwhile, the chances given to the rest of the league heading into the season are almost laughable.
Only four teams are listed with 10-1 odds or better, while even the 10th-best team is considered only 100-1 to win a championship.
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the more interesting teams on the board after they added LeBron James this summer. While the core of the roster is still young, James immediately turns any team into a legitimate contender, and the Lakers could battle the Warriors once again this postseason.
Meanwhile, the Rockets were one game away from beating Golden State in the Western Conference Finals this past spring. Last year's No. 1 overall seed reloaded over the summer and could again provide a legitimate challenge if it can stay healthy.
The Celtics are also in contention after going to the Eastern Conference Finals last year without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, both of whom are now healthy to start the year.
The 2018-19 season begins Tuesday with the Celtics taking on the 76ers and the Warriors facing the Thunder.
