2019 NBA Championship Odds: Warriors Huge Favorites Ahead of Celtics, Rockets

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

After winning the last two NBA titles and three of the last four, it shouldn't be a surprise the Golden State Warriors are once again heavy favorites to bring home another title this season.

According to OddsShark, they lead all teams with -195 odds to win the 2019 championship ($195 bet wins $100) as of Oct. 15. There is a significant gap between the Warriors and the next tier, but the Boston Celtics come in second at +500 to win it all, followed by the Houston Rockets at +850.

Odds to Win 2019 NBA Championship

Golden State Warriors: -195

Boston Celtics: +500

Houston Rockets: +850

Los Angeles Lakers: +1000

Toronto Raptors: +1400

Philadelphia 76ers: +1600

Oklahoma City Thunder: +3000

Utah Jazz: +7500

San Antonio Spurs: +8000

Milwaukee Bucks: +10000

Washington Wizards: +10000

New Orleans Pelicans: +12500

Indiana Pacers: +12500

Denver Nuggets: +12500

Portland Trail Blazers: +15000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +15000

Dallas Mavericks: +25000

Los Angeles Clippers: +25000

Miami Heat: +30000

Detroit Pistons: +30000

Charlotte Hornets: +30000

Chicago Bulls: +30000

Atlanta Hawks: +40000

New York Knicks: +40000

Phoenix Suns: +40000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +45000

Brooklyn Nets: +45000

Orlando Magic: +45000

Memphis Grizzlies: +50000

Sacramento Kings: +50000

There is no denying the Warriors' grasp as favorites considering the talent on their roster. All-Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all back for more, while DeMarcus Cousins joined the team in the offseason to add another nearly unstoppable threat if he returns to his pre-injury form.

Meanwhile, the chances given to the rest of the league heading into the season are almost laughable.

Only four teams are listed with 10-1 odds or better, while even the 10th-best team is considered only 100-1 to win a championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the more interesting teams on the board after they added LeBron James this summer. While the core of the roster is still young, James immediately turns any team into a legitimate contender, and the Lakers could battle the Warriors once again this postseason.

Meanwhile, the Rockets were one game away from beating Golden State in the Western Conference Finals this past spring. Last year's No. 1 overall seed reloaded over the summer and could again provide a legitimate challenge if it can stay healthy.

The Celtics are also in contention after going to the Eastern Conference Finals last year without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, both of whom are now healthy to start the year.

The 2018-19 season begins Tuesday with the Celtics taking on the 76ers and the Warriors facing the Thunder.