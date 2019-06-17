Video: Watch Kawhi Leonard Recreate Infamous Laugh During Raptors Victory Parade

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard's first (and perhaps only) season with the Toronto Raptors has come full circle.

The NBA Finals MVP addressed the crowd Monday during the team's championship parade and recreated his famous laugh that went viral:

Toronto traded for Leonard in July even though there were questions about his health and how long he would stay north of the border. He played only nine games the previous season with the San Antonio Spurs and has a player option for the 2019-20 campaign.

That didn't stop him from leading the Raptors through the Eastern Conference playoffs and to a six-game victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Leonard also tried to convince Raptors fans he was a "fun guy" before the season started:

Whether he leaves the Raptors this summer or chooses to re-sign, Leonard provided Toronto with a championship and a memorable laugh the city won't forget.