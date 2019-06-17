Roberto Martinez Says Romelu Lukaku 'Needs to Leave' Manchester United

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said that striker Romelu Lukaku "needs to leave" Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Martinez told HLN Sport a move away from Old Trafford would be best for both parties, as shown by journalist Kristof Terreur:

Lukaku only joined the Red Devils from Everton in 2017 but has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after failing to completely convince during his time at the club.

The striker bagged 15 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season but started only 22 Premier League matches and has slipped behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Right Arrow Icon

The 26-year-old has said he will discuss his future with his agent, per The Independent's Luke Brown.



"I'll speak with my club and my agent Federico Pastorello to make the best decision," he said. "I am going to enjoy my holidays with my family now. I know what I'll do, but won't say it. We'll see. Do I expect a busy summer? Yes."

Despite his modest goalscoring return for Manchester United last season, Lukaku continues to be a force to be reckoned with on the international scene with Martinez's Belgium team:

He bagged a brace in Belgium's 3-0 win over Scotland and was also on target in their win over Kazakhstan in June's UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifiers.

However, Lukaku has attracted criticism during his career, as noted by football writer Michael Yokhin:

Lukaku is a proven goalscorer, an experienced international and an effective attacking weapon when teams plays to his strengths.

He has reportedly attracted interest from Serie A side Inter Milan, and the club have already agreed personal terms with the striker, according to Nicolo Schira at Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Lukaku has recently described Inter boss Antonio Conte as "the best manager in the world" and Serie A as his "favourite league," according to Vaishali Bhardwaj at the Evening Standard.

However, James Robson at the Manchester Evening News explained why the Red Devils may not want to sell:

Lukaku's comments suggest he is ready to leave Manchester United after two years at the club, while Martinez will no doubt encourage a move if it means his striker will enjoy regular football again.