Patriots Rumors: Nick Caserio Wants Out of NE to Take Texans GM Job

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

This is a photo of Nick Caserio of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Friday, June 19, 2015. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Nick Caserio, the New England Patriots' director of player personnel, wants out to pursue the Houston Texans' vacancy at general manager, according to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

The Texans announced Friday they were no longer looking at Caserio as a candidate to replace Brian Gaine. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against Houston.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

