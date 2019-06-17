Anthony Davis Rumors: Latest on Knicks, Celtics, More Talks Before Lakers Trade

Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Superstar Anthony Davis was reportedly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend, a huge move in what promises to be a summer full of them.

But the New Orleans Pelicans had discussions with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, including the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and even the Houston Rockets.

According to that report, however, "it became apparent to Davis' trade suitors that New Orleans had leaned toward the Lakers' package," and the offers from other organizations became "tempered."

