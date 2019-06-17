Anthony Davis Rumors: Latest on Knicks, Celtics, More Talks Before Lakers Trade

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) wears a T-shirt with 'That's All, Folks,' printed on it during player introduction before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
Scott Threlkeld/Associated Press

Superstar Anthony Davis was reportedly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend, a huge move in what promises to be a summer full of them.

But the New Orleans Pelicans had discussions with other teams, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, including the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and even the Houston Rockets.

According to that report, however, "it became apparent to Davis' trade suitors that New Orleans had leaned toward the Lakers' package," and the offers from other organizations became "tempered."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Think You're a Draft Expert?

    Play the Mock Draft Challenge to see if you know more than B/R draft expert @Jonwass.

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Think You're a Draft Expert?

    Play the Mock Draft Challenge to see if you know more than B/R draft expert @Jonwass.

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Draft, Free Agency, Trade Rumors Tracker

    🧙‍♂️ Beal off limits...sort of 🚀 Rockets want another star ☀️ Vet PG next to Booker?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draft, Free Agency, Trade Rumors Tracker

    🧙‍♂️ Beal off limits...sort of 🚀 Rockets want another star ☀️ Vet PG next to Booker?

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Find Your Perfect Draft Prospect

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Find Your Perfect Draft Prospect

    Graham MacAree
    via SBNation.com

    Report: Inside Harden-CP3 Turmoil

    😰 CP3 cherished playing without Harden 👀 'Chris wants to coach James' 🗣 'A little contentious' with 2 alphas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Inside Harden-CP3 Turmoil

    😰 CP3 cherished playing without Harden 👀 'Chris wants to coach James' 🗣 'A little contentious' with 2 alphas

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report