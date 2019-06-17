Kyrie Irving Rumors: Celtics to Meet 'Soon' with Star Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the second quarter in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Before Kyrie Irving officially hits the open market, the point guard will reportedly meet with the Boston Celtics to discuss his future, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The two sides could potentially meet before Thursday's NBA draft as they "look for clarity ahead of the start of free agency on June 30."

Irving will decline his $21.3 million option for next season to hit free agency.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

