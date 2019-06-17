2019 MLB All-Star Game Voting: Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger Among AL, NL Leaders

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The latest voting results for the MLB All-Star Game were released Monday as fans try to get their favorite stars as high on the list as possible.

There are only a few days left before voting on this stage ends Friday. Unlike past years, there is a "primary" stage before the top three at each position (plus nine outfielders) compete in a "starters election" from June 26-27.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.