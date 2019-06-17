2019 MLB All-Star Game Voting: Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger Among AL, NL Leaders

2019 MLB All-Star Game Voting: Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger Among AL, NL LeadersJune 17, 2019
The latest voting results for the MLB All-Star Game were released Monday as fans try to get their favorite stars as high on the list as possible.
All-Star Game @AllStarGame
🚨 @Google MLB All-Star Ballot voting update 🚨 Your AL leaders in the infield. https://t.co/o3cV5nxQuW
All-Star Game @AllStarGame
The infield positions in the NL are packed with stars. Here is how the voting currently stands. https://t.co/bQe2MFvSho
All-Star Game @AllStarGame
Tons of talent in the outfield. These are your leaders in the AL and NL. https://t.co/BRtQzQwcUa
All-Star Game @AllStarGame
Last but not least, the leaders at catcher and DH. https://t.co/aKE9KvAKTi
There are only a few days left before voting on this stage ends Friday. Unlike past years, there is a "primary" stage before the top three at each position (plus nine outfielders) compete in a "starters election" from June 26-27.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
