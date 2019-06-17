Derby County Want to Keep Frank Lampard 'For the Long Term' amid Chelsea Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Derby County chairman Mel Morris said on Monday he wants to keep manager Frank Lampard for the "long term" amid speculation he could replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

Morris told Sky Sports that the club have not received an offer from the Blues and have informed the 40-year-old he is part of their plans for the future:

"There's no change in the situation at present, except for the fact that Chelsea no longer have a manager. We have made it clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want him and to retain his services for the long term.

"If Chelsea want to hire Frank, then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that. In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season, to work with Frank for him to know how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club."

Chelsea announced on Sunday that Sarri has left the club after just one season in charge to join Italian champions Juventus on a three-year deal.

The Blues are set to make a formal approach for Lampard, according to ESPN FC:

The former Chelsea star is the club's "preferred candidate" to replace Sarri and would welcome the chance to talk to the Blues about the job, according to the Guardian's Dominic Fifield.

Lampard's uncle, former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, expects the move to happen:

The 40-year-old would be a popular choice as manager after enjoying a glittering career with Chelsea as a player.

The midfielder was the Blues' record goalscorer and helped the club win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League during his 13-year stay.

Yet Lampard does lack managerial experience. He is in his first managerial post at Championship side Derby after being appointed in May 2018.

However, he enjoyed an impressive first season at the club, guiding the Rams to the play-off final, where they were beaten by Aston Villa.

Former team-mate Ruud Gullit said Lampard should get the job but will need to surround himself with experience if he returns to Stamford Bridge:

Despite his inexperience, Lampard appears to be the front-runner to take over from Sarri, and he may find the chance to return to his former home impossible to resist.