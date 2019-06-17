Check out Jon Moxley's Matchups for the 2019 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Jon Moxley's matchups for the G1 Climax have been officially set.

Odds are if you have any familiarity with NJPW, you're already champing at the bit for the tournament to get underway. Here's a look at Moxley's opponents, which will see him take on Tetsuya Naito, Hirooki Goto, Juice Robinson and others in the round-robin format:

July 13: Ota City General Gymnasium, Tokyo (5 a.m. ET)

Jon Moxley vs. Taichi

July 15: Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center, Sapporo (5 a.m. ET)

Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley

July 19: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo (5:30 a.m. ET)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley

July 24: Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, Hiroshima (5:30 a.m. ET)

Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

July 28: Dolphins Arena, Nagoya (3 a.m. ET)

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley

Aug. 1: Fukuoka City Civic Gymnasium (5:30 a.m. ET)

Toru Yano vs. Jon Moxley

Aug. 4: EDION Arena, Osaka (2 a.m. ET)

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

Aug. 8: Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium, Yokohama (5:30 a.m. ET)

Hirooki Goto vs. Jon Moxley

Aug. 11: Nippon Budokan, Tokyo (5 a.m. ET)

Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley

The G1 Climax is considered arguably the greatest display of wrestling every calendar year. The tournament setup sees competitors go head-to-head in a round-robin format, with the winners of each block going head-to-head in a singles match for a chance at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

Moxley's status as a full-time AEW employee makes it unlikely he'll win the G1 Climax, but he'll get to wrestle some dream matches along the way. Mox has been all over the wrestling circuit since leaving WWE, winning the IWGP United States Championship. Odds are he will drop that belt at some point this summer ahead of AEW's debut on TNT in the fall.

For now, fans will just continue looking forward to the Summer of Mox, where he'll be making the most of his newfound freedom and going toe-to-toe against some of Japan's greats.