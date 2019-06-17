Dikembe Mutombo's Rolls-Royce Vandalized in Atlanta, Police Investigating

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

NBA Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo had his Rolls-Royce Phantom vandalized in Atlanta while he was having a Father's Day meal with his family at the Landmark Diner, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "someone ran into the restaurant and yelled out that multiple cars had been vandalized in the parking lot. When Dikembe checked out his 2009 Rolls, he noticed both front windows and the rear passenger windows were busted, according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

