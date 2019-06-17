Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona Have 'Never Spoken,' Says Josep Maria Bartomeu

Antoine Griezmann and Barcelona Have 'Never Spoken,' Says Josep Maria BartomeuJune 17, 2019
Barcelona have not made contact with Antoine Griezmann regarding a move this summer, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed.
Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin suggested a deal was already in place between Griezmann and Barca:
B/R Football @brfootball
BREAKING: Atletico Madrid’s CEO confirms Antoine Griezmann will play at Barcelona next season 🔵🔴 https://t.co/FiWgq9sml2
However, Bartomeu told RAC1 (h/t Marca): "We've always said it, we've never spoken to him, there's nothing. We're already seeing how the market is growing these days and weeks."
Griezmann has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, though football writer Jeremy Smith would prefer to see him at Barcelona:
Jeremy Smith @jeremysmith98
I like the idea of Griezmann and Mbappe playing together week in week out. But I would love him to join Barca - he's such an intelligent player that I think he'd fit in perfectly alongside Messi, further forward or even in an Iniesta role.
The Frenchman bagged 21 goals and 10 assists for Atleti last season and announced his intention to leave the club at the end of the campaign.
Lionel Messi needs some help sharing the goalscoring and creative burden at the Camp Nou, and that's where Griezmann could come in.
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Could a Team of Messi’s Left-Footers Beat Ronaldo’s Right-Footers?
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Xavi Quentin Simons Is Barcelona's 13-Year-Old Midfield Powerhouse
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
Luis Suarez netted 25 times in all competitions last season, but at 32, he's beginning to decline. Likewise, Ousmane Dembele scored 14 goals, but at 22, he still has areas of his game to refine, and he's had a number of injury issues to deal with too.
Signing Griezmann is no small undertaking, though, as he's the most valuable player in La Liga outside Messi, according to the International Centre for Sports Studies:
CIES Football Obs @CIES_Football
Most expensive players as per @CIES_Football transfer value algorithm, @laliga: #Messi #Griezmann #Coutinho; top 100 in the big-5 in last Weekly Post at https://t.co/ZfCrtEP88k https://t.co/P7QD0slNh4
According to AS' Jaime Candil, the 28-year-old's buyout clause will drop from €200 million to €120 million on July 1.
With that in mind, Barcelona are perhaps waiting until then to make a formal pursuit of the player.
Barcelona and Valencia in Cillessen-Neto Swap Talks