Kylian Mbappe 'Will Be Playing with PSG 200% Next Season,' Says Club President

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said he is certain Kylian Mbappe will still be at the club next season.

He told France Football (h/t AS), "Mbappe will be playing with PSG 200 per cent next season."

Mbappe fuelled speculation about his future when he hinted he could pursue a "new project" when collecting his Ligue 1 Player of the Year award in May, per The Independent's Jack Rathborn.

Per Goal, Real Madrid are among the teams that have been linked with Mbappe since he made those comments.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed further comments from Al-Khelaifi in which he discussed Mbappe's commitment to Paris Saint-Germain:

Mbappe recently hit out at speculation on Twitter suggesting he had made a number of demands from PSG:

The 20-year-old had an outstanding season at the Parc des Princes, accruing 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 matches.

He notably took on the team's goalscoring responsibilities in the second half of the campaign, with Neymar and Edinson Cavani simultaneously sidelined for several months. After coming through in Neymar's absence, Mbappe took a step towards establishing himself as the team's biggest star.

Real Madrid—one of the few teams that might be able to afford Mbappe—aren't realistically likely to splash out on another forward option this summer after bringing in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.