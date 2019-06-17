Kylian Mbappe 'Will Be Playing with PSG 200% Next Season,' Says Club President

Kylian Mbappe 'Will Be Playing with PSG 200% Next Season,' Says Club PresidentJune 17, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said he is certain Kylian Mbappe will still be at the club next season.
He told France Football (h/t AS), "Mbappe will be playing with PSG 200 per cent next season."
Mbappe fuelled speculation about his future when he hinted he could pursue a "new project" when collecting his Ligue 1 Player of the Year award in May, per The Independent's Jack Rathborn.
Behind the Scenes at Le Classique
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
Per Goal, Real Madrid are among the teams that have been linked with Mbappe since he made those comments.
ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed further comments from Al-Khelaifi in which he discussed Mbappe's commitment to Paris Saint-Germain:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Al-Khelaifi: "Kylian Mbappe wants to be more involved in the PSG project, to grow with the team & club. I explained to him that you do not ask for responsibility, you go & get it. Sometimes, you have to take it. I am not 100% sure, but 200% sure that he will be here next season."
Mbappe recently hit out at speculation on Twitter suggesting he had made a number of demands from PSG:
Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe
@TransferChecker Sorry you forgot something, Kylian Mbappé want to play goalkeeper 😁 FAKE NEWS ❌❌❌❌❌
The 20-year-old had an outstanding season at the Parc des Princes, accruing 39 goals and 17 assists in 43 matches.
He notably took on the team's goalscoring responsibilities in the second half of the campaign, with Neymar and Edinson Cavani simultaneously sidelined for several months. After coming through in Neymar's absence, Mbappe took a step towards establishing himself as the team's biggest star.
Real Madrid—one of the few teams that might be able to afford Mbappe—aren't realistically likely to splash out on another forward option this summer after bringing in Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.
PSG to Move for Ben Yedder (Report)